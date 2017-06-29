Milford Mirror

Obituary: Phyllis J. Langsner, 88, formerly of Milford

Phyllis J. Langsner, 88, born Phyllis Joan Chinnery, formerly of Milford, CT, died Monday night at her daughter’s home. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Langsner, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage.

Phyllis was a resident of Milford which she loved for over 50 years; she is survived by her four children and their spouses and partner: Ian and Karen; Alex and Ellen; Larry and Laurie; Liz and Joe; and her five grandchildren, Katie, Rebekha, Andrew, Abigail, and Samantha. She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Turino.

Phyllis was a teacher in the Milford school system. She volunteered for Woodmont Library in Milford, a play reader for Square One Theatre Company in Stratford, and a tax preparer for AARP out of the Milford Senior Center. She loved her many friends.

Phyllis was born in NY, to Francis and Hildegard Chinnery. She graduated from Valley Stream Central High School and received a BA from Adelphi College (NY), a MA from Southern Connecticut State College. She continued to take classes all through her life at local colleges and universities and adult ed. in topics of interest such as languages, literature, theater and film.

Services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 328 Paddock Ave., Meriden, CT on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Violi’s Restaurant at 688 Westfield Rd., Meriden.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to Bridges Community Support Services, 949 Bridgeport Ave., Milford, CT 06460.

  • Kevin Gallagher

    To Ian, Alex and the rest of Phyllis’s family, condolences from a former Snow Apple Lane neighbor.

