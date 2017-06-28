Mom arrested after 3-year-old found wandering at beach

Police arrested Heather Wasilewski, 39, of Massachusetts this week and charged her with risk of injury to a child for allegedly letting her 3.5-year-old daughter wander unsupervised at the beach.

Police said the incident took place at Woodmont Beach June 24 at about 6 p.m.

Police responded to the beach on a report of a wandering child, according to a police news release.

Police located Wasilewski, and she reportedly told them that the other adults on the beach, who she did not know, were fine watching her child.

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw Wasilewski with an alcoholic beverage as the child was alone on the beach.

Wasilewski was released from police custody on her promise to appear in court July 18.