Golf: Lawmen set new standards during stellar season

The Jonathan Law golf team ended its successful 10-6 season with a first-time postseason invitation to the SCC tournament at Race Brook Country Club on May 30.

Captain Jake Mola led the Lawmen with an 81 (par 71), with younger brother Ryan scoring the second best team score of 88.

On May 31, the Lawmen won the 21st annual Mayor’s Cup City Championship held at Great River, where Brian Hayes won medal honors scoring 40.

Jake Mola scored 41, followed by Ryan Mola 44 and Ryan Bedell 49.

Following the SCC’s, the Lawmen qualified for the second year in a row to the Division 2 CIAC tournament held at Tallwood CC in Hebron on June 5.

Law qualified as one of the top 20 teams in the 37 team division.

Leading the Lawmen was Hayes scoring 83 (par 72) followed by Ryan Mola 88.

“I very proud of this team and how much we accomplished this season,” coach Andy Koorejian said. “While we lost some quality players last season, the remaining upperclassmen and sophomores elevated their individual performances this season.

“As a four-year starter, Jake really set the example on what it takes to play competitive golf. Adding Brian last year made us even better and allowed us to qualify for postseason events.

Qualifying for the SCC tournament, as a team, was a huge achievement. Being in the top nine of the 19 team SCC league was an amazing accomplishment for us.

“Playing from the championship tees was a definite challenge, but we played with some amazing golfers. The following day was the Mayor’s Cup at Great River, and while we have not played there, it was an great day and I’m happy that the Cup is remaining at Law.

“Also, qualifying for the Division 2 CIAC State Tournament was another bonus. Again, without the consistent play of not only Jake and Brian but also the sophomores: Ryan Mola, Zach Smith, and Ryan Bedell, none of this could happen.

“The sophomores have seen what it takes to play at this high level and hopefully

they will continue their great play next season. I will definitely miss our seniors and hopefully we can add some new talent next season.”