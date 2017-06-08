Milford Mirror

Kim Rose announces passage of House bill to halt Silver Sands construction

Slossberg says bill didn't return to Senate on time for vote

By Milford Mirror on June 8, 2017 in News · 1 Comments

Kim Rose

Representative Kim Rose (D-Milford) announced House passage, after negotiating a bi-partisan compromise, of Senate Bill 605, An Act Requiring Local Approval Of Certain Construction Projects At Silver Sands State Park, which would put a controversial construction project at Silver Sands on hold for at least two years.

“We have been working on addressing this controversial proposed development for some time and I am very pleased we were able to pass this bill in the House,” Rose said in a statement to the press. “Although the bill fell short in the Senate, I have a commitment from DEEP to continue discussions to address concerns that we, our mayor and our residents have about this project that is detrimental to the quality of life in our neighborhoods.”

State Sen. Gayle Slossberg (D-Milford) said the original bill passed the Senate on May 26 and was amended too late in the House to make it back to the Senate for another vote.

State Senator Gayle Slossberg

Slossberg said she plans to keep negotiating with the DEEP.

“If it means we have to have a human chain in front of the bulldozer, I will lead that effort,” Slossberg said.

The Silver Sands proposal, which is currently estimated to cost $10 million, includes plans for a concession stand, storage building, bath house, guard house and ticket booth.

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Rose urges residents to attend Silver Sands hearing this week
  2. Mackenzie’s Beach Cleanup will take place Saturday, May 2
  3. Walk-through planned at Silver Sands today before meeting
  4. State limits lifeguard hours at Silver Sands, Indian Well and other parks to save money

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Ann R. Avigne Next Post Obituary: Joann M. Smith Felicella, 83, of Stratford
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • JohnnyOnTheSpot

    Well, everyone can have fun continuing to use the port-o-crappers then.

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress