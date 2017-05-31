Truck damaged lawn and bike at Laurel Beach

Police are looking for help identifying a person who drove a pickup truck on Laurel Beach Association property May 21, causing thousands of dollars in damage to the grounds, and also destroying a resident’s bicycle.

Police said that at about 7 p.m. the operator of a silver/gray two-door Nissan pick-up truck was doing donuts on the Laurel Beach Association Property on Court Street.

An area resident rode his bicycle onto the property to stop the operator but the driver drove the pick-up towards him, causing him to fall off the bicycle, police said. The driver then ran the bicycle over.

Witnesses were able to get a possible license plate of 907 or 908 with CV.

If anyone has information that could help identify the suspect they are asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551 or Officer Emily Sopchak at [email protected] Reference case #2493-17.