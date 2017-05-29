Another affordable housing development proposed on Seaside

Seaside Avenue residents are rallying again. They fought last year against a housing development at 214-224 Seaside Avenue, proposed under the state’s affordable housing law, which was ultimately approved.

Another development has recently been proposed not far from that location at 178 Seaside Avenue. A developer wants to build 12 residential units under the affordable housing law.

Neighbors, who posted lawn signs this weekend and plan to rally in opposition to the plan, said the property is less than an acre — only .7 acre in size.

One sign posted on Seaside Avenue reads, “12 units on 3/4 acres is irresponsible!”

There will be a public hearing on the proposal before the Planning and Zoning Board Tuesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Milford City Hall.