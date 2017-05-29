Milford Mirror

Another affordable housing development proposed on Seaside

Signs on Seaside Avenue indicate neighborhood opposition to a proposal to build 12 units on less than an acre of land.

Seaside Avenue residents are rallying again. They fought last year against a housing development at 214-224 Seaside Avenue, proposed under the state’s affordable housing law, which was ultimately approved.

Another development has recently been proposed not far from that location at 178 Seaside Avenue. A developer wants to build 12 residential units under the affordable housing law.

Neighbors, who posted lawn signs this weekend and plan to rally in opposition to the plan, said the property is less than an acre — only .7 acre in size.

One sign posted on Seaside Avenue reads, “12 units on 3/4 acres is irresponsible!”

There will be a public hearing on the proposal before the Planning and Zoning Board Tuesday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Milford City Hall.

  • Thomas203

    Who will stop the destruction of Milford’s neighborhoods?

  • Steven Petti

    Thomas, no one at any level of meaningful control, which lies at the state level of government. Apparently, we have to just take it, and with a smile, too. The law that Hartford passed that allows this type of development is horrendous and serves only to destroy neighborhoods. Their response is for homeowners to go pound sand and to do what they say, and by force if necessary. There is no legal mechanism by which residents can combat this type of development, at least not at the present time.
    Apparently, to avoid being abused by the state government like this, we must spend every dime we have, leverage ourselves to the hilt, and live in Greenwich, Darien, Westport or Fairfield. They aren’t subject to such governmental abuse.

