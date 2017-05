The Jonathan Law boys golf team has qualified for the SCC postseason golf tournament to be held on Tuesday, May 30, at Racebrook Country Club on Tuesday May 30.

There are 19 teams in SCC and Law, coached by Andrew Koorejian, is one of the top nine teams that qualified.  

This is Law’s first time competing in SCC tournament.

Leading the Lawmen are senior captain Jake Mola, senior Brain Hayes and  sophomores Ryan Mola, Zach Smith and Ryan Bedell.