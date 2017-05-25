Golf: Hamden Hall’s Ben James wins conference title

Hamden Hall Country Day School seventh-grader Ben James of Milford had a standout golf season, winning two prestigious tournaments in May.

Hamden Hall’s golf team competed May 10 in the Fishers Island Invitational Golf Tournament in New York.

James bested the field of 12 teams and 48 players when he carded a 75.

The Hornets finished fourth as a team.

James won the tournament by two shots, shooting a 75.

The team came in fourth overall.

James then captured the Fairchester Athletic Association Tournament, which pitted him against 42 golfers at the Country Club of New Canaan.

He shot a 78 and his win earned him selection to the All Fairchester League.

“Ben’s wins are outstanding in their own right, but made more so because of the fact that he is a middle schooler and is playing against varsity high school athletes,” said Hamden Hall varsity golf coach Keith Kaliszewski.

At the final outing of the season, James shot a 71 at the Kingswood Invitational Tournament, which serves as the New England Championship.

Playing at the Oak Ridge Golf Course in Feeding Hills, Mass., he placed fourth out of 115 golfers from 25 teams.

He was the only middle schooler in the field.

Hamden Hall Country Day School, the nation’s fourth country day school, forms partnerships with the best resources in the area to bring learning to life for students.

Since its founding in 1912, the school’s mission has been to challenge preschool through Grade 12 students to develop a strong sense of personal integrity, social responsibility and a global perspective while preparing them for demanding academic programs at the collegiate level.

Hamden Hall is a coeducational college preparatory school that enrolls students from 75 communities.