Milford Mirror

Milford Memorial Day parade Sunday

By Milford Mirror on May 25, 2017 in Events · 0 Comments

Several events are planned Sunday, May 28 in Milford in observance of Memorial Day, the day on which Americans remember and reflect on those who died while serving the country.

The Memorial Day parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Parsons Government Center in downtown Milford. Parade units, including service groups, veterans organizations, and city officials, will march to the downtown green.

The Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony will be held the same day at 9:45 a.m. in front of City Hall.

The Milford Garden Club will host a Blue Star Memorial Dedication honoring veterans on that day as well. This will be held at noon at the Fowler Memorial Building, which is next to the Milford Public Library. All are invited to attend.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Thursday, May 25 Next Post Report: Woman seriously injured in accident at Schick
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress