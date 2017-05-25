Milford Memorial Day parade Sunday

Several events are planned Sunday, May 28 in Milford in observance of Memorial Day, the day on which Americans remember and reflect on those who died while serving the country.

The Memorial Day parade will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Parsons Government Center in downtown Milford. Parade units, including service groups, veterans organizations, and city officials, will march to the downtown green.

The Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony will be held the same day at 9:45 a.m. in front of City Hall.

The Milford Garden Club will host a Blue Star Memorial Dedication honoring veterans on that day as well. This will be held at noon at the Fowler Memorial Building, which is next to the Milford Public Library. All are invited to attend.