Library assistant is May employee of the month

Nicole Greco, a library assistant in the Milford Public Library, is the employee of the month for May.

Greco was chosen for her “impeccable work ethic, always going above and beyond expectations, and teamwork,” city officials said

Grego began her employment with the City of Milford on Dec. 17, 2012, as a library assistant. Assigned to the technical services department of the library, she is responsible for tracking and managing the library’s materials budget, and ordering all materials requested by other library departments.

“Nicole aptly navigated through the library’s new Integrated Library System (ILS),” library officials said. “With Nicole’s penchant for accuracy and detail, she designed her own internal tracking system that enables her to notify staff the balance of funds available after each category of purchase. This system has proven to be invaluable as multiple staff expend funds from single line items such as books and DVD’s.”

Grego also has developed a rapport with the library vendors through her understanding of each of their intricacies.

“She diligently seeks out the best price for library materials and has a remarkable recollection of specific orders,” her supervisors at the library said.

Greco’s willingness to assist other departments, and to learn and improve her knowledge of those departments, has earned her the respect of her co-workers.

“Whether Nicole is placing an order, assisting the youngsters in the Children’s Department or assisting with a movie or craft program, she performs each with an attitude of professionalism and a strong desire to help library users have the best experience,” her co-workers said.