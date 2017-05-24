New minister at St. Peter’s Church

The Rev. Matthew J. Lindeman conducted his first service as new rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Milford on Sunday, May 21.

After graduating in 2012 from Yale Divinity School, Lindeman served as lay minister at Trinity Episcopal Church in the Southport section of Fairfield while serving as a chaplain extern at Yale-New Haven Hospital with the Rev. Angela Rowley, assisting priest at St. Peter’s. He has been assistant rector at Trinity since 2015.

Lindeman graduated with a B.A. in psychology from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, where he met his soon-to-be wife, Anna Einstein. After being married for a year they joined the Peace Corps to serve as youth development volunteers in El Salvador for two years. It is there that he said he felt the call to pursue theological training.

In 2009 they returned to Connecticut, where Anna began teaching Spanish at East Shore Middle School in Milford.

The new rector grew up as the son of two Episcopal priests and was saturated in the life of the church, spending his childhood in Nebraska and teenage years in San Diego, California. Lindeman said he likes to work with children and youth and has dealt with them since graduating from college. For two years he was summer camp interim director at the Barbara C. Harris Camp and Conference Center.

He enjoys being on the water, whether surfing in Rhode Island, kayaking, or fly fishing in Connecticut.

The Lindemans have two children: five-year-old son Jonah and one-year-old daughter Ruth.