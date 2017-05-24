River Street Wednesdays begin June 14

The City of Milford and Milford Arts Council will bring programming downtown again this summer: River Street Wednesdays will start its third year, taking place every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. on the parkette in front of City Hall from June 14 to Aug. 23.

“River Street Wednesdays is a way for the community to connect and enjoy each other, to get people moving and create a rousing mid-day downtown,” said Mayor Ben Blake in a press release. “ We encourage everyone to come down with a picnic lunch and enjoy Milford and everything it has to offer.”

Paige Miglio, executive director for the Milford Arts Council and Julie Nash, economic and community development director for the City of Milford, described the Wednesday gatherings as “eclectic and entertaining.”

They also “create a community place for an underutilized park in the heart of our city,” said Miglio.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair as well as a picnic lunch.

The Wednesday events are complemented by open mic nights July 12 through Aug. 16 at the Milford Arts Council from 7 to 10. Performers register between 6 and 7 p.m. The winner will perform at the 43rd Annual Milford Oyster Festival on Aug. 19.

