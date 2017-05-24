Milford Mirror

River Street Wednesdays begin June 14

By Milford Mirror on May 24, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The City of Milford and Milford Arts Council will bring programming downtown again this summer: River Street Wednesdays will start its third year, taking place every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. on the parkette in front of City Hall from June 14 to Aug. 23.

“River Street Wednesdays is a way for the community to connect and enjoy each other, to get people moving and create a rousing mid-day downtown,” said Mayor Ben Blake in a press release. “ We encourage everyone to come down with a picnic lunch and enjoy Milford and everything it has to offer.”

Paige Miglio, executive director for the Milford Arts Council and Julie Nash, economic and community development director for the City of Milford, described the Wednesday gatherings as “eclectic and entertaining.”

They also “create a community place for an underutilized park in the heart of our city,” said Miglio.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair as well as a picnic lunch.

The Wednesday events are complemented by open mic nights July 12 through Aug. 16 at the Milford Arts Council from 7 to 10. Performers register between 6 and 7 p.m. The winner will perform at the 43rd Annual Milford Oyster Festival on Aug. 19.

For more information visit milfordarts.org.  

 

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Milford Irish Fest — Sept. 20 and 21
  2. Senior News: August 3 — August 9
  3. Residents can paint the town purple for cancer awareness
  4. Bus trip to Citi-Field benefit for CT Fallen Heroes Foundation

Tags: ,

Previous Post Golf: Jake Mola medals for Jonathan Law Next Post Former pro fighter delivers message about bullying
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress