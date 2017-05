Jonathan Law’s Jake Mola was medalist after shooting a 37 when the Lawmen lost to Branford High, 168-170, at the par 35 course at Wallingford Country Club on Tuesday.

Brian Hayes 39, Zach Smith 44 and Ryan Mola 50 completed the round for Law (10-6).

Liam Deane fired a 38 to lead Branford (13-3-1).