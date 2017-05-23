The Drive at 12:30: Dr. Bryan Ripley Crandall talks Connecticut Writing Project for youth

On Tuesday, May 23, Dr. Bryan Ripley Crandall, from Fairfield University joins Denise. He is an Assistant Professor in the Graduate School of Education and Allied Professions and Director of the Connecticut Writing Project.

Dr. Ripley Crandall is being recognized as this year’s recipient for his support of K-12 schools, teachers, and students. In addition to his role at Fairfield, he is the National Writing Project Director for Connecticut. Each summer, he offers writing institutes for Bridgeport teachers and programs for students.

Watch the show below:

Earlier in the show, Denise offers her Mindful Minute of advice.

The Drive with Denise — a motivational and inspirational talk show with local guests — airs Tuesdays at 12:30.

All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including HAN Network local news websites.