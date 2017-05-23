Melanie Coleman helps win National showcase

The senior gymnasts chosen to represent the state by the CT High School Coaches Association Gymnastics Committee placed first at the National High School Gymnastics Association Senior Showcase held at the Estero Community Center in Estero, Florida on May 19-20.

Connecticut won with a score of 149.025. Illinois was second with 147.4. Massachusetts was third with 147.3 and New Jersey was fourth with 146.9.

This championship meet featured outstanding senior gymnasts from around the country.

Individual results: Paige Stuyniski, Woodstock Academy: second vault 9.55, second bars 9.5, first beam 9.65, 14th floor 9.15, first all-around 38.75; Grace Logan, Woodstock: third vault 9.425, fourth bars 9.35, third floor 9.475, fifth all-around 37.275; Taylor Churchill, NFA seventh vault 9.25, seventh bars 9.2, eighth all-around 36.3; Melanie Coleman, Jonathan Law: 14th bars 8.55, fourth floor 9.425. 16th all-around 35.35 and Madison Clark, Sacred Heart Academy: 15th bars 8.25, 15th beam 8.05, ninth all-around 36.05.

Coleman and Maddy Krumenacher (Wisconsin) were the 2017 recipients of the NHSGA scholarships.

The following Connecticut coaches helped to prepare the gymnasts for this meet: Bethany Mihaly, New Milford; Kelly Smith, Daniel Hand, Pat Simon, Jonathan Law; Kim Detuzzi, East Lyme and Waterford; Hal Rettstadt, Pomperaug; Robin Deary Fillmore, Woodstock Academy; Kim Longobucco, Shelton; Kasey Fillmore, Woodstock Academy; Mark Sorrentino, Sacred Heart Academy & Nonnewaug; and Kasey Fillmore, Woodstock Academy.