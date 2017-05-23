New Middle Eastern restaurant opens downtown

Flames Mediterranean and American Grill opened this week on Daniel Street in downtown Milford.

Walied Hanaif said his new restaurant offers seating inside and out. The restaurant’s menu includes falafels, shawarma and other items.

Hanaif lives in Ansonia with his family. He’s been a New York businessman — a number of years ago he owned a deli in Brooklyn — and he sees Flames as a Manhattan-style café.

Hanaif said he’d been looking for an ideal location when he came across the vacant Daniel Street shop.

“You have to look for the location,” he said. “And I love Milford.”

“When I saw this place, I said, ‘This is it,’” Hanaif added.

Julie Nash, Milford’s economic development director, said the restaurant will add to the flavors of downtown Milford.

“We are excited to have Flames join the ever-evolving downtown Milford,” Nash said. “It offers another element to the eclectic food offerings, great shopping and entertainment making Downtown Milford a real destination.”