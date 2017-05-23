Obituary: EIleen Abbott, 86, of Milford, formerly of Stamford

EIleen Abbott, 86, of Milford, formerly of Stamford, beloved wife of Alfred J, Abbott for almost 60 years, died peacefully on May 21st.

Born on April 11, 1931, she was the daughter of John and Bridget (Delia) Carrigan of Stamford.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Jonathan (Cathy) of Milford, son Stephen (Michele) of Stamford, son Christopher (Noël) of Milford, daughter Bridget of Milford, and daughter Colleen of Milford; grandchildren Charlie, David, Patrick, Jason, Meaghan, Timothy, Lukas and Katherine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her son Timothy.

Funeral services and interment were held in Stamford.