Learn to perform compression-only CPR at mall May 24

The Connecticut Post Mall will participate in the fifth annual American Medical Response (AMR) World CPR Challenge on May 24.

This free event is offered to the public to raise awareness and increase bystander CPR. This year, the AMR’s goal is to train one million people across the country in how to perform CPR .

More than 350,000 Americans experience sudden cardiac arrest annually. Of those treated by EMS, only one in 10 survive. When a bystander performs CPR, the odds of the victim surviving cardiac arrest can triple. “Our crews care for more than 30,000 sudden cardiac arrest victims annually, and know firsthand how survival rates can double or triple when trained bystanders jump into action,” said Edward Van Horne, president and CEO of AMR. “Since we created the World CPR Challenge, we have trained nearly a quarter million bystanders in compression-only CPR—and that’s just the beginning. Our partnership with IAFC and ACEP will help us to greatly expand our reach as we continue educating citizens about how to save lives.”

This will be the 4th consecutive year that Connecticut Post Mall has offered the event to the community. This year’s goal is to teach 500 people how to perform CPR. The event, which will be located near the food court, will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are honored to be a part of this incredibly important event that can help save so many lives,” says AMR Director of Business Development, Kevin Guptil, who set up with event with Connecticut Post Mall. “For folks walking through the mall, we can provide quick instruction in approximately five minutes. Even though this sounds simplistic, it has proven to be the difference between life and death for some people.”