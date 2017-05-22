Bridgeport woman charged in August hit-and-run in Milford

Police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a woman last year as she was leaving her waitressing job.

The accident took place Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016 at about 10:45 p.m. in the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Woodland Avenue. Amanda Keane, then 34, was leaving her job as a waitress at the Bridge House when she was hit by the car.

This week police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Antonia Pierce, 30, of Bridgeport and charged her in connection with the accident.

According to police, someone who knows Pierce contacted the Milford Police Department three months after the accident. The person had seen video footage that police released of the car that left the scene. And he noticed that Pierce’s car had been damaged at about that time.

With that information, Milford police were able to seize the car and examine it forensically. Police Officer Michael Devito said the car had damage that matched the damage that police were looking for. Police also had a piece of the car that was involved in the hit and run.

“The damage had been fixed by a less than great body shop,” Devito said, explaining that the damage was still visible when police got hold of the car.

Police also learned that Pierce had been living about a mile and a half from where the accident occurred, but shortly after “she left in a hurry,” Devito said, noting that she left some of her possessions behind.

Pierce is charged with reckless driving, evading responsibility and assault. She was released on a $10,000 bond to appear in Milford Court on June 13.

A police press release notes that Keane still suffers from the injuries she received in the accident.

The community rallied around her, helping to raise money for her medical costs after the hit and run.

A Gofundme posting from eight months ago thanked the community and the police and said that Keane was working to recover from her injuries.

“They are following every lead,” the posting says of the Milford Police Department. “Thank you Milford Police for your continuing hard work.”

The posting says Keane had staples removed from her skull and stitches removed from her finger.

“It was a painful process, but she was a trooper,” the posting states.