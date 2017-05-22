Man threatened to hurt woman if she didn’t give him money

Milford police arrested a Greenwich man Saturday for allegedly threatening to hurt a Milford woman if she didn’t give him money.

Police said that on Saturday, May 20, at about 12:15 p.m. they received a complaint that a man had sent threatening text messages to a woman in an attempt to get money from her.

The text messages were sent in a harassing manner, in which a countdown was initiated for the victim to send the man money or there would be consequences, police said.

The man repeatedly threatened to harm the woman if she did not comply, police said.

The man was identified as

, 29, of 300 Riversville Road, Greenwich. Mannix was taken into custody later that day by Milford police, charged with the following: Criminal attempt at larceny by extortion, threatening, and harassment.

Mannix was held on $10,000 bond to appear in Milford court on May 22.