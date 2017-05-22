Milford Mirror

Lifeguard service starts Memorial Day weekend

Lifeguard service will begin on Memorial Day weekend at city beaches in Milford.

Lifeguards will be on duty at Anchor, Gulf, Hawley and Walnut beaches from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27; Sunday, May 28; and Monday, May 29.

After the Memorial Day weekend the lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends only until regular lifeguard service begins July 1.

In addition to lifeguard service, parking attendants will be at both Gulf and Walnut beaches. Parking is free for residents who have a current resident sticker. The fee for non-residents and those without stickers is $15 per day — cash only. At Gulf Beach the non-resident lot is in the parking lot across the street from the beach.

Resident stickers are available in tax collectors office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Beach goers should be aware that per policy of the Park, Beach & Recreation Commission, all recreation facilities are now smoke and tobacco free. A copy of the policy can be found at http://milfordrecreation.com/info/announcements.aspx.

No animals are allowed on the beach, city officials pointed out in a press release. Baseball and other athletic activities are allowed only in permitted areas. No animals or bicycles are allowed on the boardwalk; the possession and/or consumption of alcohol is prohibited; and jumping off the fishing piers is prohibited.

The Recreation Department also reminds the public that they should not hike on the sandbar to Charles Island if any portion of it is covered by water.

 

