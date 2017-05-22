Obituary: Brian James Piorek, 56, of Oxford

Brian James Piorek, 56, of Oxford and formerly of Fairfield, husband of Rebecca Gall-Piorek for over 20 years, and loving father of Meghan and Katelyn, passed away peacefully after a brief but courageous battle with cancer on May 20, 2017 at Masonicare in Wallingford. His family was by his side.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Paul and Nancy (Hubbard) Piorek, Brian was an alumnus of St. Pius X School and Andrew Warde High School where he was a star pitcher on the Crimson Eagles baseball team. He graduated in 1982 with a BS in Accounting from Sacred Heart University and went on to receive his MS in Finance from Fairfield University in 1990.

Over the years, he was an accountant for Zotos International, Plant Controller for Black and Decker, Division Controller for Millipore Corporation, and most recently, Finance Director, Global Operations for Edgewell/Schick in Milford, CT.

Brian was an avid New England Patriots fan. He also loved the Boston Red Sox and cheered on his Washington Capitals right through this past season. He has done many things outside of the office such as referee little league, manage hockey teams, and he was a pitcher and catcher for many recreational baseball teams in his youth. Brian’s favorite things to do were to watch his daughter Meghan play hockey or go to one of Katelyn’s gymnastics meets. He also enjoyed traveling, skiing, and beating his daughters in MarioKart or playing wiffle ball with them in the backyard.

In addition to his wife and children, he will also be sorely missed by his brother, Paul P. Piorek, Jr. and his sister, Maryanne Piorek, both of Fairfield, and his three nephews, Billy, Eric & Logan of Fairfield. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Gordon Gall, his sister-in-law, Cheryl Chizmadia, and his loyal furry companions Dexter, Bentley, Eddie, and Mongo.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Masonicare acute care unit in Wallingford for being so kind and caring not only to Brian, but to his whole family. Your actions will never be forgotten.

Friends may greet Brian’s family on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield Center. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Pius X Church in Fairfield. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Norwalk.

Memorial contributions can be made in Brian’s name to the Yale Cancer Center, c/o Julie Parr, Senior Director of Development, memo – Research Account Dr. Kevin Becker, P.O. Box 7611, 157 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510-2100.

