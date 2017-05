The Foran High girls lacrosse team lost to West Haven, 18-11, on Friday.

Sam O’Neill had six goals and an assist for the Lions (7-8).

Erin Suech had two goals and an assist.

Hayley Byers had two goals.

Cassie Bennett had a goal.

Eva Knudsen had an assist.

Shea Phelan made 11 saves.

Gabi Prisco scored six goals for the Westies (7-7).