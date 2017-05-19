Softball: Lions top Crusaders in regular season finale

The Foran High softball team defeated Lauralton Hall, 10-4, to close the regular season on Friday.

The Lions, coached by Stephanie Dawid, will visit Cheshire High in the first round of the SCC playoffs next Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

Caitlyn Parisi went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

Hannah DeSousa (three RBIs) Alexa Mendillo (double) each had three hits.

CC Cotrell went 2-for-4 for Lauralton.

Lauralton 000 300 1 — 4 6 1

Foran 204 040 X – 10 15 3

Foran: Makenna Prete (11-9) and Alexis James, Lauralton: Emma Larke (2 2/3) and Sara Fagan (3 1/3) and Alexa Furnari