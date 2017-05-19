Committee presents history of Milford Oyster Fest

The Annual Milford Oyster Committee will hold a discussion on the history of the festival and how it all comes together, May 31 in the Milford Library Program Room from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Several committee members will discuss their functions as well as the impact the festival has on the community.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the festival or before it, now is the time to ask questions.

There will be a brief question and answer session about the festival. Light refreshments will be served.