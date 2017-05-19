Milford Mirror

School board will discuss budget reduction Monday

By Jill Dion on May 19, 2017 in News · 1 Comments

School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser discusses her budget proposal earlier in the budget process. — File Photo

The Board of Education will discuss a recent cut to its budget allocation at a meeting Monday, May 22.

In January, the Board of Education approved the budget that the administration had brought forward. It represented a 0.791% increase over the current year. The Board of Aldermen voted this week to cut $382,316 from that figure. The aldermen also made cuts to many other departments in the city as they tried to make up for anticipated reductions in revenue from the state.

“Although this will have some impact on the system, the reduction could have been far worse given the fiscal crisis in the state and the potential effect on the city,” School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser said in an email to school staff.

School administrators will present their cost-saving recommendations to the Board of Education Monday.

“In making the recommendations we will seek to impact student learning as little as possible,” Dr. Feser said.

The meeting will take place in the Board of Education meeting room in the Parsons Complex starting at 7 p.m.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. School board cuts $60,000 from Dr. Feser's budget request
  2. School budget plan includes money for increased security
  3. Claire Casey expected to fill Fucci's seat on school board
  4. Learn about school board candidates at Tuesday forum

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Obituary: William J. Everett, 88, of Milford Next Post Committee presents history of Milford Oyster Fest
About author
Jill Dion

Jill Dion


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • tmc

    Of course these cuts will be the raises the school board voted themselves right? I mean where better to cut than right at the top? Thats the best thing, right Feser? RIGHT????

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress