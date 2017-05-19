School board will discuss budget reduction Monday

The Board of Education will discuss a recent cut to its budget allocation at a meeting Monday, May 22.

In January, the Board of Education approved the budget that the administration had brought forward. It represented a 0.791% increase over the current year. The Board of Aldermen voted this week to cut $382,316 from that figure. The aldermen also made cuts to many other departments in the city as they tried to make up for anticipated reductions in revenue from the state.

“Although this will have some impact on the system, the reduction could have been far worse given the fiscal crisis in the state and the potential effect on the city,” School Supt. Dr. Elizabeth Feser said in an email to school staff.

School administrators will present their cost-saving recommendations to the Board of Education Monday.

“In making the recommendations we will seek to impact student learning as little as possible,” Dr. Feser said.

The meeting will take place in the Board of Education meeting room in the Parsons Complex starting at 7 p.m.