Obituary: William J. Everett, 88, of Milford

William J. Everett, 88, of Milford, mechanic specializing in transmissions for Steven’s Ford of Milford, husband of Sally Grady Everett, died May 14, in Milford Hospital.

Born in Athol, Mass., April 27, 1929, son of the late Russell and Doris LeVesque Everett.

Survived by son, William J. Everett Jr. of Milford; sister, Lois Pompano of Naugatuck; son-in-law Rev. Joseph Piccirillo of Avon; and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter, Sandra Piccirillo.

Services: Tuesday May 23, 11 a.m., Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society, 538 Preston Ave., Meriden, CT 06450.