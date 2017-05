The Foran High boys lacrosse team improved to 12-4 with a 19-4 victory over Wilbur Cross on Wednesday.

Will Mauro scored five goals with two assists.

Sam Thompson and Lance DiNatale had two goals and an assist.

Steven Lynch scored a pair of goals.

Ethan McVoy, Zac Cleary and Steve Soerensen each had a goal and two assists.

Matt Davidson had two assists.

Kevin Kwalek, Andrew Janik, Kyle Lang, Jimmy Cronin and Ryan Brenes each scored a goal.