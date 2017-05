Chris Goglia went the distance on the mound when the Foran High baseball team defeated Wilbur Cross, 6-2, on Wednesday.

Coach Garrett Walker’s Lions are 7-13.

Mark Wootton was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored

Justin Lanese was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Kevin Lanese was 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Brett Huber was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.