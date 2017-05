Jeremiah Bravo hit a home run and had three RBIs when the Lawmen won its third consecutive game with a 9-5 win over Career Magnet on Wednesday.

Mitchell Smith had a double.

Bravo (1-2) pitched into the seventh inning, before Zach Merchant finished up.

Career 101 110 1 5R 13H 6E

Law 202 410 x 9R 10H 2E

WP: Jeremiah Bravo (1-2), Zach Merchant (7) and Vinny Schulte

LP: Negron and Guerrero

2B: L-Smith, C-Negron, Mendez, Lupioli

HR: L-Bravo