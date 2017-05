Jonathan Law defeated Foran High, 172-180, at the par 36 course at Grassy Hill on Tuesday.

The Lawmen are 8-4; the Lions 5-9.

Law’s Brian Hayes round of 38 was good for medalist honors.

Jake Mola shot a 40, Ryan Mola a 45 and Zach Smith a 49

Foran’s Quinn Oliver and Keith Harlow had rounds of 42.

Chris Thomas shot a 47 and J.P. Rossetti a 49.