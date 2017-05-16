Milford Mirror

Teen suicide: Parents discuss loss, outreach and prevention

By Kate Czaplinski on May 16, 2017 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

On the Wednesday, May 17 edition of CT Pulse, we talk with parents who have lost children to suicide and now work for the Jordan Porco Foundation, promoting mental health and dialogue among young adults.

Gillian Anderson, a Trumbull resident and development director at the Jordan Porco Foundation and the foundation’s Chief Operating Officer Matt Riley talk to HAN about the organization’s work.  Matt lost his daughter, Jenna, to suicide at age 15 in 2012. Gillian’s daughter Abby, a sophomore at Trumbull High School, took her life in 2014.

Gillian and Matt share their personal stories and discuss how the Hartford-based foundation is working around the country to promote mental health and a message of hope.

Watch the show at 12:30 on Wednesday, May 17 at HAN.Network or on demand below:

A live link to the show will be added a few minutes before 12:30 on Wednesday. Be sure to refresh your browser.

The Jordan Porco Foundation has created programs around the country, reaching out to high school and college students.

The not-for-profit was founded in 2011 by Ernie and Marisa Porco after they lost their son, Jordan, to suicide when he was a freshman in college.

Find out more here.

CT Pulse airs Wednesdays at 12:30. Pulse focuses on news and politics around the state.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Sen. Blumenthal joins CT Pulse to talk Washington, top news and more
  2. Concussions and youth sports, mileage tax talk, CT at the RNC
  3. Watch: The impact of eating disorders on the LGBTQ community
  4. ‘Straight talk with Tracey’ premieres Thursday on HAN

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Is your home energy efficient? Free checklist available Next Post Colleen Rice, Nick Anderson SCC Comeback Players
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress