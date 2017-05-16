Is your home energy efficient? Free checklist available

Sponsored Content:
Answering a few, simple questions is putting homeowners on the path to substantial savings on energy bills.
A do-it-yourself home energy efficiency checklist for customers of United Illuminating (UI), Southern Connecticut Gas (SCG) and Connecticut Natural Gas (CNG) identifies potential problem areas and uncovers opportunities to lower energy bills and make a home more comfortable.
The checklist — available to customers of the AVANGRID, Inc. subsidiaries through the Energize Connecticut program — can help homeowners determine if they’re good candidates for a Home Energy Solutions energy assessment.
“Now residents can identify areas of energy loss in their home and determine an ideal strategy for improving comfort,” said Elizabeth Murphy, Home Energy Solutions program manager, UI. “Armed with this information, participants will be able to take control of their energy future and seek professional assistance.”
This checklist is available in both an interactive digital version and a printable version at hesui.energizect.com. After completing the checklist, residents are provided energy-saving recommendations based on their score. A simple registration form also will be available for those interested in signing up for a Home Energy Solutions assessment.
Home Energy Solutions offers on-the-spot weatherization and energy efficiency services to homeowners and renters for immediate savings, as well as incentives and additional resources to further reduce energy use. Services are provided for a co-pay of only $124, and feature an average of $1,000 worth of services. These services will ultimately save residents on average $200 on their energy bills.
The program also provides homeowners and renters with suggestions for additional measures that can make their home perform at the highest level of energy efficiency. Also available are rebates and financing options to make these additional measures more affordable for customers.
UI, SCG and CNG are subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. For more information on this checklist or any of the other energy-saving programs and financing options provided through the Energize Connecticut initiative, call 877-WISE-USE or visit hesui.energizect.com.
Energize Connecticut helps you save money and use clean energy. It is an initiative of the Energy Efficiency Fund, the Connecticut Green Bank, the State, and your local electric and gas utilities, with funding from a charge on customer energy bills. Information on energy-saving programs can be found at energizect.com or by calling 1.877.WISE.USE.