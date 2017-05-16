Propane collection May 20 in Milford

The Milford Fire Department will be conducting a “Propane Tank Collection Day” on Saturday, May 20.

The collection is for Milford residents only and proof of residency will be required.

It will take place at 55 Wheelers Farms Road, upper parking lot of Fire Station 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The department will take full, partially filled, and empty 20-pound tanks.

The following rules must be followed:

Have proof of residency ready.

Tanks should be transported in an upright position.

Preferable driver only transporting the tank(s).

Valve must be in the closed position.

Do not vent the tank prior to transporting.

Tanks should be secured in place to prevent accidental tip-over.

Tanks should be transported with the vehicle windows open.

No smoking during the transport of the tank or in the drop off area.

For more information, call the fire marshal’s office at 203-874-6321 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.