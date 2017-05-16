James B. Breen, 72, Milford

James “Jim” Bernard Breen, 72 of Milford, beloved husband of 38 years to Mary-Ellen Breen, passed away on May 11, 2017. Born on Dec. 2, 1944 in Milford, he was the son of the late Nelson J. and Anna Marie Lee Breen.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Paula (Keith) LaForte, Elizabeth (John) Lynch, and Michael Breen; five grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Patricia Russell, Barbara Nicholes, Marion Davidson, and Kathleen Correa; and stepmother, Eleanor Cook Breen.

A Sharing of Memories will be held on Friday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford. Interment will be private.

Friends and family may call from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.

