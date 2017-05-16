Honors and more news from local colleges

The following announcements have been sent to the Milford Mirror by the colleges and universities the students attend. Residents may also submit college news to the Milford Mirror by emailing [email protected]

Dennis Theis has been accepted to Sacred Heart University. Dennis received the President’s Excellence Award as part of his scholarship. He was captain of the football team at Jonathan Law High School and will be majoring in marketing at SHU.

—

Tess Negron of Milford was recognized with the Game Arts Award at the annual Academic Awards Ceremony at Becker College in Worcester, Mass.

—

The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Aiden Burton, Krishna Sagar Biradawada and Shelby Cleary were initiated at the University of Bridgeport.

—

Hadley Ann Whitaker of Milford, a senior at Southern Connecticut State University, was inducted into Psi Chi, the international honor society in psychology, during a recent campus ceremony, where she has also been named to the Dean’s List for the School of Education for the spring and fall of 2016. Hadley is majoring in special education.

—

Coastal Carolina University held commencement ceremonies May 5 and 6. Among the graduates were:

Patrick Boyle, Bachelor of Science in recreation and sport management, and Samuel Geier, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

—

Veronica Feibusch and Shannon Sanders of Milford have enrolled at Delaware Valley University for the fall 2017 semester.

—

The following local residents have been named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2016 semester.

Stephen Furda of Milford, a Media Arts Production major.

Casey McDonald of Milford, a Media Arts Production major.

—

Megan Sweeney of Milford was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Sweeney was initiated at Fordham University.

—

Joseph Tuscano graduated from Hofstra University in December 2016, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics.

—

Sydney M. Doolittle and Joshua D. Knopf of Milford were awarded Faculty Honors for the fall 2016 semester at Trinity College in Hartford.

A group of history students from Eastern Connecticut State University took a week-long global field course in the Middle East this March. The students visited sites throughout Israel, Jordan and the West Bank as they learned about the region’s various conflicts and histories.

Among the students was Janessa Soucy of Milford, who majors in History and Social Science.

—

Korbin Betso and Veronica Feibusch earned Delaware Valley University merit scholarships.

—

McKenzie Janes, an English major from Milford, has achieved Dean’s List for the fall 2016 term at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass.

—

Nick Williams, of Milford, is a student-athlete this academic year at Union College. A member of the Class of 2018, he is on the baseball team.

—

The following students have been accepted for admission at Delaware Valley University: Korbin Betso, Veronica Feibusch, Shannon Sanders and Synthia Saulnier.

—

The third annual CREATE Conference at Eastern Connecticut State University took place on April 21. CREATE stands for “Celebrating Research Excellence and Artistic Talent at Eastern,” and is the University’s premier conference showcasing student research and creative activity.

Ashley Franklin of Milford presented an oral presentation titled “Issues and Challenges with Palliative Care in Connecticut.” Franklin majors in Health Sciences.

—

Kerry McNamara of Milford was one of the Eastern Connecticut State University inductees into Lambda Pi Eta, the national honor society for the field of communication.