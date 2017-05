Foran High defeated Branford High, 16-7, in an SCC boys lacrosse match on Monday.

Coach Brian Adkins’ Lions are now 11-4. Branford is 9-5.

Steven Lynch scored six goals to lead the way to victory.

Zac Cleary, Steve Soerensen and Ethan McVoy had two goals each.

Lance DiNatale had a goal.

Ryan Brenes, Soerensen, McVoy and Mauro had assists.

Austin Jennings made 15 saves.

Branford’s Noah Pantani scored four goals.