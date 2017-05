Caitlyn Parisi homered and Hannah DeSousa smacked a pair of triples to the Foran High softball team to an 18-0 victory over Career Magnet on Monday.

Makenna Prete (10-8) and Parisi combined on a three-hitter.

Parisi went 3-for-5 with six RBIs.

DeSousa went 3-for-4 with five RBIs.

Courtney Olenski went 3-for-4.

Alexa Mendillo went 2-for-2, and Prete went 2-for-3 for Foran.