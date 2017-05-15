Milford Mirror

Baseball: Foran Lions double up Guilford

By Milford Mirror on May 15, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Nick Hartley pitched Foran High to a 6-3 win over Guilford.

The Foran High baseball team upended Guilford High, 6-3, at Ken Walker Field on Monday.

Coach Garrett Walker’s Lions improved to 6-13.

Guilford is 12-6.

Nick Hartley (4-3) got the win.

J.T. Lanese drove in two runs for Foran.

Mark Wootton, Kevin Lanese and Anthony Turlis each drove in a run.

Guilford’s John Luke Cianciolo had two RBIs.

Guilford – 010 002 0 – 3 7 0 

Foran – 000 042 X – 6 8 2

Batteries

Guilford – Jack Strand, Matt McGrath, Logan Hitchcock and Matt Donlan

Foran – Nick Hartley, Chris Goglia and Matt Kennedy

Tags:

