Baseball: Foran Lions double up Guilford

The Foran High baseball team upended Guilford High, 6-3, at Ken Walker Field on Monday.
Coach Garrett Walker’s Lions improved to 6-13.
Guilford is 12-6.
Nick Hartley (4-3) got the win.
J.T. Lanese drove in two runs for Foran.
Mark Wootton, Kevin Lanese and Anthony Turlis each drove in a run.
Guilford’s John Luke Cianciolo had two RBIs.
Guilford – 010 002 0 – 3 7 0
Foran – 000 042 X – 6 8 2
Batteries
Guilford – Jack Strand, Matt McGrath, Logan Hitchcock and Matt Donlan
Foran – Nick Hartley, Chris Goglia and Matt Kennedy