Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian on Cherry Street Sunday

Milford police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a motorist who struck a pedestrian Sunday afternoon on Cherry Street and then left the scene.

Police said the accident happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Cherry Street near Gulf Street.

A man walking on Cherry Street was hit by a dark colored vehicle, just east of Gulf Street, and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the accident they are asked to contact the Milford Police Traffic Division at (203) 878-5244 or Officer Dan Hemperly, [email protected] Reference case: 2326-17