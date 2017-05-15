Milford Mirror

Police looking for driver who hit pedestrian on Cherry Street Sunday

By Milford Mirror on May 15, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Milford police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a motorist who struck a pedestrian Sunday afternoon on Cherry Street and then left the scene.

Police said the accident happened at about 1:40 p.m. on Cherry Street near Gulf Street.

A man walking on Cherry Street was hit by a dark colored vehicle, just east of Gulf Street, and fled the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has any information regarding the accident they are asked to contact the Milford Police Traffic Division at (203) 878-5244 or Officer Dan Hemperly, [email protected] Reference case: 2326-17

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Police are looking for 36-year-old woman missing since May 5
  2. Historic commission tables request to demolish North Street house
  3. Milford extends moratorium on medical marijuana growing and facilities
  4. Cross-country run for Boston will reach Milford April 12

Tags: ,

Previous Post Bassick High School to hold 64-year reunion
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress