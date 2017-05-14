Obituary: James “Jim” Bernard Breen, 72, of Milford

James “Jim” Bernard Breen, 72, of Milford, husband of Mary-Ellen Breen, died May 11.

Born on Dec. 2, 1944 in Milford, son of the late Nelson J. and Anna Marie Lee Breen.

Survived by children, Paula (Keith) LaForte, Elizabeth (John) Lynch, and Michael Breen; five grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends.

Also predeceased by sisters, Patricia Russell, Barbara Nicholes, Marion Davidson, and Kathleen Correa; and stepmother, Eleanor Cook Breen.

A Sharing of Memories will be held on Friday, May 19, 7 p.m., Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford. Calling hours: Friday, May 19, 4-8 p.m., funeral home.

Memorial contributions: The Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405.