Jonathan Law selling graduation balloons

By Milford Mirror on May 14, 2017 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Jonathan Law High School Sports Booster Club is taking orders for graduation balloons for 2017 graduates. Balloons are $5 each and will be delivered to graduates’ homes the weekend of June 9. Minimum order of three balloons per address. All proceeds benefit the JLHS Sports Booster Club. The order deadline is May 25. The order form can be found on the school website: milforded.org/page.cfm?p=4910

