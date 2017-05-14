College softball: Gina Georgetti Little Big East honoree

Gina Georgetti from Milford was one of twelve Eastern Connecticut State University individuals in three spring sports recognized in the Little East Conference season-ending awards program.

The LEC’s head coaches nominate and vote for the award-winners.

Georgetti, a Foran High standout in softball, started 33 of the 34 games in which she appeared, batting .588 over one late five-game stretch to help lift her average to a career-high .349 — more than 100 percentage points higher than her 2016 average.

She was named to the All-LEC team at first base, but also started 11 games at second base.

Georgetti, who batted in the middle of the order, starting a combined 23 games in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

She shared second place on the team with 13 multi-hit games and was fourth with four multi-RBI games.

She had a season-high six-game hitting streak as part of her .588 run, ended the spring trip and opened the northern season with five straight multi-hit games that produced a .611 average (11-for-18).

In addition to batting average, Georgetti set personal season marks in hits (38), doubles (11), total bases (52) and extra base hits (12).

She totaled 86 hits and 25 doubles in 119 career games.

The softball team (15-25, 8-6 LEC) matched its 2016 overall record but won four of its final six regular-season conference matches a season after posting its first sub-.500 LEC regular-season slate. Eastern won 13 of its final 27 games following a 2-11 start.