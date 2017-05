Milford’s Jaden Del Valle and Jack Weber placed first in the 12U and 14U age divisions at the Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby Competition hosted by Milford National Lou Gehrig Little League/Cal Ripken League on May 7 at Ralph Clarkson Field.

They will next compete in the regional competition, where champions advance to the National Finals held during MLB All-Star Week.

For more information on the program, please visit www.Jr.HRD.com.