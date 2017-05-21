Senior Center calendar: 5-22 to 5-28

Milfordctseniorcenter.com

203-877-5131

The Milford Senior Center is a partner agency of the United Way of Milford.

05-22-2017 – 05-28-2017

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Effective July 1, 2014, the Milford Council on Aging Board of Directors voted to increase membership dues to $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee will increase to $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY May 22-2017

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

10:00 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision- June 12

11:00 a.m. Intro to Ballroom Steps

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 p.m. Pickle Ball –experienced

4:00 p.m. Line Dance begins

5:15 p.m. Pickle Ball Experienced

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, May 23- 2017

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10”00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Club- Last Tuesday of the month- Book- One Plus One by Jojo Moyes

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

2:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, May 24,- 2017

.

9:30 a.m. Intermediate Tai Chi Class

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:00 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal

10:00 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Beginners Tai Chi Class

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

THURSDAY, May 25- 2017

9:05 a.m. Yoga

9:30 a.m. Beginner Computer Class- next class starts June 15 for eight weeks

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited – June 1, 15, 29

10:15 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 QI Gong.

11:00 a.m. Intermediate Computer – next class starts June 15th for 8 weeks

11:00 The Italian Fun Circle

11:00 a.m. Intermediate Computer- next class starts June 15th for 8 weeks

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

Friday, May 26-2017

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Drum & Rhythm

1:30 p.m. Pickle Ball Beginner, However, for Movie Matinee on Friday, June 23rd Pickle Ball will begin at 3:00 p.m.

SUNDAY May 28, 2017

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU May 22- May 26

Monday, Beef Stroganoff over noodles, mixed vegetables; Tuesday, Fish and chips with cole slaw; Wednesday, Stir Fry chicken with vegetables over rice; Thursday, Bar-B-Que pork roast, macaroni and cheese, broccoli; Friday, eggplant Rollatini, tossed salad, pasta on the side.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS” – (the Big Buses) – Open to members & non-members!

6/5 MOHEGAN SUN $27.00 A $30 Casino credit for a fun day –food and big wheel spin

8/20 MUSEUM WITHOUT WALLS in Newburgh NY…$90.00 Nestled in the Historic Waterfront with views of the Hudson Valley lunch at The River Grill, then we spend the afternoon at Storm King Art Center …widely celebrated as one of the world’s leading sculpture parks … what an incredible day!

8/26-29 MONTREAL &QUEBEC…4 days/3 nights, RT Milford, escorted, deluxe coach, all gratuities, sightseeing, 4 meals, Montreal, City tour, Notre Dame, Dominican Square, Mount Royal then travel along the St. Lawrence to Quebec. Touring The Walled City, Dufferin Terrace, Chateau Frontenac, Place Royal, St. Anne de Beaupre, & Montmorency Falls – A stop at Duty Free on the way home! Call for details!

9/12-14 JONAH 2017 $441.00 p.p. double. Sigts and Sound updated production of Joan! A stop in Philadelpie and more 3 days 2 nights, 4 meals and cocktail party as well as private show.$50.00 deposit with reservation.

9/17 ONE WORLD $94.00 The National September 11 Memorial Museum and One World Observatory.

12/1 Music Cities Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland), Memphis (Graceland), New Orleans.

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive….

The Broadway Series @ Bushnell.Non-refundable unless can resell, snack bags included and time before shows to take in the café for a light bite too.. All Orchestra Seats Always!

The Travel Wall…Daily – come by for detailed flyer… (Lunch included on all of these)

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

6/11 MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET $65.00 (lunch included) Re-live the one-time unbelievable recording session that brought together Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

6/21 DEATHLESS $75.00 @Norma Terris Theater in Essex (lunch included) The Sterling Family is taking its annual roadtrip to Niagara Falls.. A funny bittersweet, breathtaking new musical, a must see.

7/9 WEST SIDE STORY $65.00 @ Ivoryton (lunch included) The world’s greatest love story takes to the streets in this landmark Broadway musical.

7/19 OKLAHOMA $90.00 Goodspeed in Haddam (lunch included) at Gelston House) Fabulous music, great fun and a highly entertaining classic. A lovely day on the Connecticut River.

8/6 FINDING NEVERLAND $95.00

8/8 MADAM BUTTERFLY $90.00 @ Clinton Opera Theatre Puccini’s melodic and moving tragic opera accompanied by Opeera Theatre Orchestra and Chorus.

The Broadway Series @ Bushnell All Orchestra seats always. Preview on the travel wall.

8/12 UK by Rail featuring Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

9/12-14 Jonah 2-17 $441.00 pp. double. Journey to Sight and Sounds updated production of Jonah! A stop in Philadelphia at One Liberty Observation Deck. Guided tour of Lancaster, a stop at Central Market, Sight and Sound Theatre and Longwood Gardens 3 days, 2 nights, 4 meals and cocktail party as well as private show. $50.00 deposit with reservation.

9/17 ONE WORLD…$94.00 The National September 11 Memorial Museum and One World Observatory.

All detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119