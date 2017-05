Foran High’s boys lacrosse team defeated Berlin High, 12-8, on Friday.

Ethan McVoy, Steven Lynch and Lance DiNatale each scored three goals for the Lions, now 10-4.

Matt Davidson had two netfinders and Will Mauro one.

Austin Jennings made 17 saves.

Berlin (9-4) was led in scoring by Peter Albert with three goals.

Berlin 3 2 0 3 – 8

Foran 2 2 2 6 – 12