Girls tennis: Law defeats Shelton for eighth win

Jonathan Law edged out the Shelton High girls tennis team, 4-3, on Friday.
The Lady Lawmen are now 8-8; Shelton is 5-7.
Singles: Victoria Contaxis (L) def. Sejal Bhargawi 6-1, 6-2; Monica Pydipati (L) def. Natalie Ferris 0-6, 6-1, 6-3; Maya Sobh (S) def. Clarissa Sawatzky 6-0, 6-1; Sarah Glover (S) def. Maeve Rourke 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Trisha Brady/Brianna Arnold (L) def. Lindsay Shanahan/Elise Wardell 6-2, 6-4; Vicky Kostour/Zoe Rogers (S) def. Deepika Senthilnathan/Meghana Jaladanki 6-2, 6-3; Bridget Sanchez/Daniella Berg (L) def. Jessica Weiss/Eunice Kim 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.