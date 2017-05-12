Milford Mirror

Seven-year-old raises money for Milford Animal Shelter

May 12, 2017

Eloise Mackell sits in the back of the family car, ready to take her donations to the Milford Animal Shelter.

Eloise Mackell, a 7-year-old student at Orange Avenue School, raised more than $450 for the Milford Animal Shelter.

Her parents explained that Eloise was inspired to perform the community service when reading an American Girl book. One of the characters gave her doll to another child who didn’t have one, and Eloise decided that she wanted to do something to make a difference too.

She created her own idea to sell small paintings to raise money for the local animal shelter, and she spread the word about her project through Facebook.

This week she delivered her donations to the Milford Animal Shelter.

