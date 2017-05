Girls lacrosse: Foran’s Sam O’Neill scores nine goals

Foran High’s girls lacrosse team posted 12 goals in each half, and Sam O’Neill had nine netfinders, when coach John Connors’ Lions defeated Lyman Hall, 24-14, on Thursday.

Foran improved to 6-7, Lyman Hall is is 3-9.

Julia Astram scored five goals.

O’Neil added five assists.

Eva Knudsen and Erin Suech each scored two goals with an assist.

Haley Byers had four assists and a goal.

Mikayla Perry and Bridget Collins each scored two goals.

Emily Kwalek and Cassie Bennett had assists.

Shea Phelan made eight saves.

Lyman Hall’s Bridget Roddington and Marena DeSimon scored three goals each.