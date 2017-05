Foran High’s softball team qualified for states with an 8-3 win over Mercy of Middletown on Thursday.

Alex Mendillo had three hits and drove in three runs for coach Stephanie Dawid.

Caitlyn Parisi had two hits and two RBIs, as the Lions improved to 8-8.

Hailey LaForte had two hits

Michelle Theilgard hit a homer for the Tigers (7-8).

Mercy 000 102 0 – 3 5 3

Foran 003 221 X — 8 11 1

Foran: Makenna Prete (8-8) and Alexis James, Mercy: Natalie Scotto (7-8) and Michelle Theilgard